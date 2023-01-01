Lier Begijnhof

Originally founded in 1258, this Unesco site is one of Belgium’s prettiest 'street' begijnhoven, a picture-perfect grid of cobbled lanes lined with archetypal houses around the baroque-fronted 1671 St-Margaretakerk.

The Wenzenstraat entrance is two short blocks southwest of Zimmerplein. The southern door leads out onto the riverbank walk. Several houses have kantkring (lace-making clubs) whose members meet a few afternoons a week to work on their techniques, with visitors usually welcome to watch.