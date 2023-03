With 7000 sq metres of dolls, teddies, toys, games and other pastimes, the wonderful Speelgoedmuseum has lots to keep the kids busy. Meanwhile, adults can peruse the history of toys, walk inside a ‘Bruegel’ painting and get maudlin over the nostalgic range of playthings, from Meccano and Lego to toy soldiers, Airfix kits and working train sets.

The museum backs onto Mechelen-Nekkerspoel train station.