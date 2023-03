Stand amid the flowerboxes of the Aragonstraat bridge and look southeast for a beautiful perspective on this huge Gothic church with its distinctive clock tower.

It commemorates Lier’s famously hen-pecked founder St-Gummarus, an 8th-century nobleman who saved a child from a python's mouth and made rain with a stroke of his staff. His remains are contained in a grand 1682 silver reliquary in the presbytery.