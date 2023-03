Originally the residence of the Count of Flanders and the birthplace of Charles V in 1500, the Prinsenhof was a walled castle with 300 rooms, a zoo and a pleasure garden. In the late 18th century the crumbling palace was repurposed as a sugar refinery, soap factory and cotton mill; little remains of the original compound. Today, it's a vibrant neighbourhood, home to the Prinsenhoffeesten, held each September.