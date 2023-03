Part of a 1901 town house called De Vijf Continenten (The Five Continents), ’t Bootje has a fabulous wrought-iron lamp but is named for its little ship-shaped balcony.

This repeats a motif from the grand if more classically styled 1897 school building across the street. It's a private residence that's not open to the public. One of the flats is used as the Chilean consulate.