Designed by Richard Rogers, famous for the Centre Pompidou in Paris, Antwerp’s 21st-century law courts have a distinctive series of gleaming titanium ‘sails’ that glint like silver sharks when glimpsed down van Beerstraat from the Troonplaats cafes.

However, there is nothing within for visitors, and somehow the building fails to provide the architectural cachet that the city must have hoped for in building it.