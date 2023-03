M HKA is considered to be one of Belgium's best contemporary galleries. Its exhibitions focus on work produced since the 1970s by both Belgian and international artists. Shows change frequently and tend to be provocative.

Access is free to three ground-floor displays, the library, the 4th-floor cafe and the 6th-floor 'Lodgers' exhibits. After 6pm on Thursdays, access to the whole gallery costs just €1.