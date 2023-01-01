An astounding 80% of the world's uncut diamonds are traded in Antwerp. Four dour exchange buildings lie along heavily guarded Hoveniersstraat and Schupstraat, pedestrianised streets that are also home to Indian banks, specialist transportation companies, diamond 'boilers' and the industry’s governing body, HRD Antwerp.

Though now Indian dominated, historically the diamond business was mainly the domain of Orthodox Jews, whose black coats, broad-rimmed hats and long hair-curls still remain a distinctive feature of the street scenes.