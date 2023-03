Founded in 1843, Antwerp Zoo is one of the world’s oldest and best-respected zoological parks. Enclosures in the 10-hectare site are state of the art and the breeding program has an international reputation.

There are a series of timed talks throughout the day. If you don't have time to visit properly, it's still worth walking into the entrance-yard area (no ticket required) for great views back towards the train station and for a good chance of spotting flamingos.