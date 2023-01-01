Bunker d'Hitler 1940

For 22 days in 1940 the Nazi leader commanded Western Front operations from forest here, 8km south of Couvin. The chalet where he lived has been transformed into a small exhibition hall, where a film (English available) describes the events that preceded and followed his sojourn here. Another pavilion (the former dining hall) exhibits pieces related to the Belgian Resistance. You can also peek in the tiny concrete bunker, which was never used.

Afterwards, have a wander around tiny Brûly-de-Pesche. All residents were forcibly evicted by the Nazis when Hitler came to town, and signposted panels describe the transformation of the village (eg the church was used as a propaganda film hall). You'll need your own wheels to reach the village.