Chimay’s world-famous Trappist beers are brewed in this austere 1850 abbey 9km south of Chimay. The brewery doesn’t allow visitors, but you can enter the abbey church or stroll in the fragrant coniferous-forest park opposite. There's also retreat-style accommodation. For beer, visit Espace Chimay nearby.

  • Musée de la Photographie

    Musée de la Photographie

    28.3 MILES

    One of Europe’s biggest and most impressive photography museums, it has an engrossing collection of historic, contemporary and artistic prints. Don’t miss…

  • Bunker d'Hitler 1940

    Bunker d'Hitler 1940

    5.65 MILES

    For 22 days in 1940 the Nazi leader commanded Western Front operations from forest here, 8km south of Couvin. The chalet where he lived has been…

  • Le Bois du Cazier

    Le Bois du Cazier

    28.06 MILES

    This sizeable complex occupies a mine site where a horrific accident killed 262 miners in 1956. A gripping multilingual video commemorates that; admission…

  • Espace Chimay

    Espace Chimay

    0.55 MILES

    Chimay’s world-famous Trappist beers have been brewed since the 1860s at austere Abbaye Notre-Dame de Scourmont, 9km south of Chimay. There are no brewery…

  • Souterrains

    Souterrains

    17.44 MILES

    Between 1659 and 1815 Philippeville was an ultra-fortified enclave of France, completely encircled within the Holy Roman (and later Habsburg) Empire. At…

  • Abbaye d’Aulne

    Abbaye d’Aulne

    26.6 MILES

    With origins in the 7th century, but destroyed post–French Revolution in 1794, this atmospheric monastery is a mixture of picturesque ruins, surviving…

  • Château de Chimay

    Château de Chimay

    4.8 MILES

    Off the Grand Place, a stone archway leads to this 15th-century castle, which has been much damaged, altered and renovated over the years. It's the…

  • Centre d'Interprétation d'Art

    Centre d'Interprétation d'Art

    27.64 MILES

    In the centre of Vresse, this attractive gallery has a 300-work permanent collection featuring paintings and sculpture by artists with local connections…

4. Les Jardins d'O

11.5 MILES

Nismes' pride and joy is its lovely park with grassy lawns, tree-shaded paths and a scenic pond where you can hire boats. There's ample amusement for…

6. Chapelle des Remparts

17.62 MILES

The squat little Chapelle des Remparts is not immediately attractive, but it's remarkable for its super-thick walls, having been fashioned from the former…

7. Distillerie de Biercée

22.62 MILES

Around 6km south of Thuin, the Distillerie de Biercée is a great opportunity to see inside one of Wallonia's classic fortified-farm complexes. This one is…

8. Beffroi de Thuin

24.88 MILES

Looming high above the village is Thuin's 1639 stone bell tower topped with five slate spires and numerous gilded baubles. Apart from the (loud!) bells…