Chimay’s world-famous Trappist beers are brewed in this austere 1850 abbey 9km south of Chimay. The brewery doesn’t allow visitors, but you can enter the abbey church or stroll in the fragrant coniferous-forest park opposite. There's also retreat-style accommodation. For beer, visit Espace Chimay nearby.
Abbaye Notre-Dame de Scourmont
Wallonia
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
28.3 MILES
One of Europe’s biggest and most impressive photography museums, it has an engrossing collection of historic, contemporary and artistic prints. Don’t miss…
5.65 MILES
For 22 days in 1940 the Nazi leader commanded Western Front operations from forest here, 8km south of Couvin. The chalet where he lived has been…
28.06 MILES
This sizeable complex occupies a mine site where a horrific accident killed 262 miners in 1956. A gripping multilingual video commemorates that; admission…
17.44 MILES
Between 1659 and 1815 Philippeville was an ultra-fortified enclave of France, completely encircled within the Holy Roman (and later Habsburg) Empire. At…
26.6 MILES
With origins in the 7th century, but destroyed post–French Revolution in 1794, this atmospheric monastery is a mixture of picturesque ruins, surviving…
4.8 MILES
Off the Grand Place, a stone archway leads to this 15th-century castle, which has been much damaged, altered and renovated over the years. It's the…
27.64 MILES
In the centre of Vresse, this attractive gallery has a 300-work permanent collection featuring paintings and sculpture by artists with local connections…
Nearby Wallonia attractions
11.5 MILES
Nismes' pride and joy is its lovely park with grassy lawns, tree-shaded paths and a scenic pond where you can hire boats. There's ample amusement for…
17.62 MILES
The squat little Chapelle des Remparts is not immediately attractive, but it's remarkable for its super-thick walls, having been fashioned from the former…
22.62 MILES
Around 6km south of Thuin, the Distillerie de Biercée is a great opportunity to see inside one of Wallonia's classic fortified-farm complexes. This one is…
24.88 MILES
Looming high above the village is Thuin's 1639 stone bell tower topped with five slate spires and numerous gilded baubles. Apart from the (loud!) bells…