Espace Chimay

Chimay’s world-famous Trappist beers have been brewed since the 1860s at austere Abbaye Notre-Dame de Scourmont, 9km south of Chimay. There are no brewery visits, but 1km before the abbey, this visitor centre has a small interactive exhibition explaining the abbey's brewing, cheese-making and spiritual life. The entry fee gets you one 25cL beer, but you might feel it's money better spent to simply sit in the excellent café-restaurant reading the menu's potted history.

Various beer-and-cheese taster combinations are available, as well as quiches, local trout and pastas (mains €14 to €22). This is the only place where you can drink the light Chimay Dorée on tap. The seven high-quality guest rooms (from €80 per double) are handy if you find you've sipped too much to drive.