Château de Chimay

Off the Grand Place, a stone archway leads to this 15th-century castle, which has been much damaged, altered and renovated over the years. It's the traditional home of the princes of Chimay and well worth a visit – self guided, with an iPad providing video and audio information. Don't miss the 3D film shown in the lavish 19th-century theatre – a miniature version of the theatre at the Château de Fontainbleau outside Paris.

The Chateau also hosts infrequent concerts and stages temporary art exhibitions.