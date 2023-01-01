In 1963 the Pakistanis commissioned Louis Kahn, a world-renowned American architect, to design a regional capitol for East Pakistan. Due to the liberation movement and ensuing war, the National Assembly Building wasn’t completed until 1982. The building often features in books on modern architecture, and is regarded as among Kahn’s finest works. It’s a huge assembly of concrete cylinders and rectangular boxes, sliced open with bold, multi-storey circular and triangular apertures instead of windows.

You can enter the building only on a pre-arranged four-hour guided tour, which you must book in advance. You can pick up a booking form at the front gate, or download it from the parliament website. You also need to bring two copies of your passport and visa.