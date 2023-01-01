Built in 1901, this stunning rajbari (Raj-era mansion) is an appropriate building for a folk-art museum, and was undergoing a massive renovation at the time of research. When finished it will be full of handicrafts from the 17th century onwards. Currently, a new building nearby houses the collection, which is strong on carved wood, pottery, jewellery and even bed-sized treasure chests.

Your ticket gives entry to both museums and the grounds, where the rajbari's beautiful water-soaked gardens are another highlight, and perfect picnic territory.

Sadarbari is a popular destination for visitors from Dhaka, and throngs at weekends. It takes about 30 minutes to walk here from where the bus drops you off. Rickshaws (Tk 10 to Tk 20) are also widely available.