Baldha Gardens

Dhaka

At the eastern end of Tipu Sultan Rd, and a block south of Hatkhola Rd, the Baldha Gardens are a relaxing corner in busy Dhaka. The two walled enclosures, Cybele and Psyche, were once the private gardens of Narendra Narayan Roy, a wealthy zamindar (landlord), whose grandson gave them to the government in 1962 as a tribute to his family.

