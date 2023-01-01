This small area is known as Armanitola, and is named after the Armenian colony that settled here in the late 17th century. The white- and lemon-painted Armenian Church of the Holy Resurrection, dating from 1781, is the soul of this now almost extinct community, and is a tranquil spot. Check out the many beautiful gravestones with Armenian inscriptions. Donations welcomed.

The caretaker, who lives in a house within the grounds, has done much to restore the church and delights in giving personal tours. In any case, you’ll need him to let you in as the gates are always locked.