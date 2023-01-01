This dilapidated Mughal-era structure is one of the oldest buildings in Dhaka, although searching for it among the high-walled, pinched alleyways of this part of the city can be a challenge. Bara Katra, once a palace of monumental dimensions, was built in 1644 and now has a street running through its arched entrance.

While only a small portion of the original structure remains standing, the building is still occupied, used mostly as storerooms (ask to peek inside), and there’s a small prayer room on top.

To find Bara Katra, walk west along Water Works Rd, then turn left down the alley beside a blue-and-white, mosaic-tiled mosque.