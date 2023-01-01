Built in 1519, and now virtually hidden behind thick bamboo groves and clusters of mango and jackfruit trees, the graceful, single-domed Goaldi Mosque is the most impressive of the few extant monuments of the original capital city. It's a fine example of pre-Mughal architecture and one of the country's oldest surviving mosques.

Few people know about the mosque (including some rickshaw-riders), so it’s probably best to take the lovely 15-minute walk through farmland from Painam Nagar; just keep asking for ‘Goaldi Masjid’.