The excellent National Museum, sprawling over several floors, begins with the geological formation of Bangladesh, whisks you through a rundown of the nation’s flora and fauna, saunters through a Buddhist and Hindu past, and brings you up to date with the War of Liberation and the creation of the modern state. Highlights include lively 6th century terracotta Hindu plaques, Buddhist statuary, vignettes of village life and the 'how did they get it inside?' wooden river racing boat.