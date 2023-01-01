Dhakeswari Temple

Dhakeshwari Temple is the centre of the Hindu faith in Bangladesh. It is dedicated to Dhakeswari, the protector of Dhaka and an incarnation of the goddess Durga. Although modern in construction, there has been a temple on this spot for nine centuries. Visitors are welcome at any time (remove shoes on entering).

Every year in September (exact dates vary according to the Hindu calendar), the temple and surrounding streets throng with thousands of celebrants for Durga Puja, the goddess' annual festival, a particularly colourful, noisy and joyful time to visit.