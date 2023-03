Erected in 1706, this Mughal structure is stylistically similar to Lalbagh Fort. It is built on a raised platform, up a flight of 25 steps. Three squat domes, with pointed minarets at each corner, dominate the rectangular roof. To get a good view of this walled mosque, enter the main gate off the main road.

Unfortunately, unless you’re here during prayer times (around 1pm), you’ll probably find the gate locked.