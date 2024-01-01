Sat Gumbad Mosque

Dhaka

Dating from 1680, Sat Gumbad Mosque is a white-washed onion-dome mosque, and the finest example of the pure Mughal-style mosque in Dhaka.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Sadarghat

    Sadarghat

    4.77 MILES

    Running calmly through the centre of Old Dhaka, the Buriganga River is the muddy artery of Dhaka and the very lifeblood of both this city and the nation…

    Shankharia Bazar

    4.5 MILES

    Clouds of incense and a bursting paintbox of colours signal a welcome to so-called Hindu Street. Lined on either side with old houses, garlands of lurid…

  • National Museum

    National Museum

    2.57 MILES

    The excellent National Museum, sprawling over several floors, begins with the geological formation of Bangladesh, whisks you through a rundown of the…

  • Lalbagh fort

    Lalbagh Fort

    3.19 MILES

    The half-completed Lalbagh Fort and its well-tended gardens are an excuse to escape Old Dhaka’s hustle and bustle for an hour or so. The fort is…

  • SONARGAON, BANGLADESH - DECEMBER 21: Panam City on December 21, 2012 in Sonargaon, Bangladesh. Panam City was settled by Hindu merchants.But they fled to India when this area became a Muslim region.; Shutterstock ID 124448137; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; Project no. or GL code: 56530; Network activity no. or Cost Centre: Online-Design; Product or Project: 65050/7529/Josh Vogel/LP.com Destination Galleries

    Painam Nagar

    16.91 MILES

    Constructed almost entirely between 1895 and 1905 on a small segment of the ancient capital city, the tiny settlement of Painam Nagar consists of a single…

  • Ahsan Manzil

    Ahsan Manzil

    4.4 MILES

    Dating from 1872, the must-see Pink Palace was built on the site of an old French factory by Nawab Abdul Ghani, the city’s wealthiest zamindar (landowner)…

  • Botanical garden in water and two little frog.

    Botanical Gardens

    4.78 MILES

    The shady, tranquil botanical gardens, stretch over 40 hectares and contain over 1000 species of local and foreign plants, as well as lots of birdlife…

  • Liberation War Museum

    Liberation War Museum

    3.42 MILES

    Housed in a beautiful whitewashed colonial-era building, this small museum chronicles the 1971 War of Independence, one of the 20th century’s more deadly…

Nearby Dhaka attractions

1. Bengal Gallery of Fine Arts

0.62 MILES

Bangladesh's home of fine arts, this gallery was established in 200 by the Bengal Foundation, and holds regular exhibitions of art and photography as well…

2. DRIK

0.69 MILES

Gallery specialising in photography

3. National Assembly Building

1.2 MILES

In 1963 the Pakistanis commissioned Louis Kahn, a world-renowned American architect, to design a regional capitol for East Pakistan. Due to the liberation…

4. Zia Uddyan

1.26 MILES

Park near Bangladesh's National Assembly, home to the lakeside mausoleum of Zia Rahman, former prime minister of the country who was assassinated in 1981.

8. Faculty of Fine Art

2.63 MILES

Hosts art exhibitions, housed inside Dhaka University's Institute of Arts and Crafts.