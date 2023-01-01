Aussichtsturm Pyramidenkogel

On the hill southwest of Maria Wörth is the Pyramidenkogel, a hill topped by a 71m tower made of steel, with wooden beams spiralling up its exterior. This vertiginous tower has three viewing platforms, two of which are open to the elements, with the lowest, called the Sky Box, glass-encased. Climb the 400 steps, or take the glass panorama lift and return to earth via Europe's longest slide.

The relatively easy St Anna-Weg trail (90 minutes one way) leads here through forest from the street St-Anna-Weg, near the turn-off to the peninsula in Maria Wörth. The Maria Wörth tourist office can help with directions and maps. If driving, the turn-off is at Reifnitz.