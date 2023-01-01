Third Man Museum

Fans of this quintessential 1948 film about Vienna (voted best British film of the 20th century by the British Film Institute) will enjoy the posters, paraphernalia and the other 3000-plus objects on show here. Stills illustrate the work of Australian cinematographer Robert Krasker, who received an Oscar for his work on this movie. The museum covers aspects of Vienna before and after ‘Harry Lime Time’ as well as the film itself. Guided 75-minute tours take place in English. Cash only.