Founded in 1692, the Akademie der Bildenden Künste is an often-underrated art space. Its gallery concentrates on Flemish, Dutch and German painters, including important figures such as Hieronymus Bosch, Rembrandt, Van Dyck, Rubens, Titian, Francesco Guardi and Lucas Cranach the Elder. The supreme highlight is Bosch’s macabre triptych of The Last Judgment altarpiece (1504–08), depicting the banishment of Adam and Eve on the left panel, and the horror of Hell in the middle and right panels. Audio guides cost €2.

The building itself has an attractive facade and was designed by Theophil Hansen (1813–91), of Parlament fame. It still operates as an art school and is famous for turning down Adolf Hitler twice and accepting Egon Schiele (though the latter was happy to leave as quickly as possible). Directly in front of the academy is a statue of Friedrich Schiller, the 18th-century German writer.

Hour-long tours (€3, in German only) take place at 10.30am every Sunday.