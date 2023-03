Tucked behind the Hofburg, the Burggarten is a leafy oasis amid the hustle and bustle of the Ringstrasse and Innere Stadt. The marble statue of Mozart is the park’s most famous tenant, but there’s also a statue of Franz Josef in military garb. Lining the Innere Stadt side of the Burggarten is the Schmetterlinghaus and the beautiful Jugendstil (art nouveau) Palmenhaus bar.