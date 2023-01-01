Part of the Nationalbibliothek museum ensemble, along with the Esperantomuseum and Globenmuseum, the Papyrus Museum displays an interesting collection of 200 fragments of ancient writing on papyrus from Egypt and also has inscriptions on other media such as parchment and clay. One of its highlights is a fragment of musical notation on pottery depicting the choral ode from Orestes, a tragedy written by the Greek Euripides. An audio guide costs €3.

A combined ticket that includes the three museums plus the Nationalbibliothek Prunksaal and the Literaturmuseum costs €16.50.