Three Neue Burg museums can be visited on one ticket. The Sammlung Alter Musik Instrumente (Collection of Ancient Musical Instruments) contains a wonderfully diverse array of instruments. The Ephesos Museum features artefacts unearthed during Austrian archaeologists' excavations at Ephesus in Turkey between 1895 and 1906. The Hofjägd und Rüstkammer (Arms and Armour) museum contains armour dating mainly from the 15th and 16th centuries. Admission includes the Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna and all three Neue Burg museums. Audio guides cost €5.