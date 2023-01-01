Haus der Geschichte Österreich

Opened within the Hofburg in 2018, Austria's first museum of contemporary history spans the period from the mid-19th century to the present. Exhibits, documents, photos and films cover political, cultural, economic and social history, including the First Republic's 1918 founding, Nazi occupation, migrations, protest culture, democracy and science. The evolving collection includes, for example, a football used in a 2018 friendly match against Germany, which Austria won. English-language guided tours lasting 1½ hours depart at 3pm on Saturdays (adult/child €4/free).

Tickets include entry to the Ephesos Museum.