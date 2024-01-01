Once the Kunsthalle relocated to the MuseumsQuartier, this glass cube was built on its former site. Its doors were thrown open in 2001 to temporary exhibitions of up-and-coming artists. The website tells you what’s on (and any variation in times).
Kunsthalle Project Space
Vienna
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.18 MILES
Vienna's foremost opera and ballet venue, the neo-Renaissance Staatsoper, is one of the finest concert halls in the world. Even if you can't get tickets…
0.63 MILES
Vienna’s Gothic masterpiece Stephansdom – or Steffl (Little Stephan), as it’s ironically nicknamed – is Vienna's pride and joy. A church has stood here…
0.47 MILES
The MuseumsQuartier is a remarkable ensemble of museums, cafes, restaurants and bars inside former imperial stables designed by Fischer von Erlach. This…
0.44 MILES
The Hofburg's Kaiserliche Schatzkammer contains secular and ecclesiastical treasures (including devotional images and altars, particularly from the…
0.61 MILES
A masterpiece of total art, Schloss Belvedere is one of the world’s finest baroque palaces. Designed by Johann Lukas von Hildebrandt (1668–1745), it was…
0.49 MILES
Nothing symbolises Austria's resplendent cultural heritage more than its Hofburg, home base of the Habsburgs from 1273 to 1918. The oldest section is the…
2.78 MILES
The Habsburgs' opulent summer palace is now a Unesco World Heritage site. Of its 1441 rooms, 40 are open to the public; the Imperial Tour takes you into…
Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna
0.39 MILES
A highlight of any trip to Vienna is a visit to the Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna, brimming with works by Europe’s finest painters, sculptors and…
Nearby Vienna attractions
0.09 MILES
In 1897, 19 progressive artists swam away from the mainstream Künstlerhaus artistic establishment to form the Wiener Secession (Vienna Secession). Among…
0.13 MILES
Peeking above the Resselpark at Karlsplatz are two of Otto Wagner’s finest designs, the Stadtbahn Pavillons. Built in 1898 at a time when Wagner was…
3. Akademie der Bildenden Künste
0.14 MILES
Founded in 1692, the Akademie der Bildenden Künste is an often-underrated art space. Its gallery concentrates on Flemish, Dutch and German painters,…
0.16 MILES
Vienna’s famous market and eating strip began life as a farmers market in the 18th century, when the fruit market on Freyung was moved here. Interestingly…
0.18 MILES
Vienna's foremost opera and ballet venue, the neo-Renaissance Staatsoper, is one of the finest concert halls in the world. Even if you can't get tickets…
0.22 MILES
Built between 1716 and 1739, after a vow by Karl VI at the end of the 1713 plague, Vienna's finest baroque church rises at the southeast corner of…
0.26 MILES
The Burggarten is home to a statue of Franz Josef in military garb.
0.26 MILES
The Wien Museum covers Vienna's history from Neolithic times to the 20th century, putting the city and its personalities in a meaningful context. It's…