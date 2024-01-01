Kunsthalle Project Space

Vienna

Once the Kunsthalle relocated to the MuseumsQuartier, this glass cube was built on its former site. Its doors were thrown open in 2001 to temporary exhibitions of up-and-coming artists. The website tells you what’s on (and any variation in times).

  • Staatsoper (Opera House), Innere Stadt.

    Staatsoper

    0.18 MILES

    Vienna's foremost opera and ballet venue, the neo-Renaissance Staatsoper, is one of the finest concert halls in the world. Even if you can't get tickets…

  • Detail of Stephansdom Cathedral roof.

    Stephansdom

    0.63 MILES

    Vienna’s Gothic masterpiece Stephansdom – or Steffl (Little Stephan), as it’s ironically nicknamed – is Vienna's pride and joy. A church has stood here…

  • VIENNA, AUSTRIA - APRIL 19: Many people enjoy a sunny afternoon at the Museumsquartier on April 19, 2011 in Vienna. It is the eighth largest cultural area in the world and a very important for Vienna; Shutterstock ID 202273378; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; Project no. or GL code: 56530; Network activity no. or Cost Centre: Online-Design; Product or Project: 65050/7529/Josh Vogel/LP.com Destination Galleries

    MuseumsQuartier

    0.47 MILES

    The MuseumsQuartier is a remarkable ensemble of museums, cafes, restaurants and bars inside former imperial stables designed by Fischer von Erlach. This…

  • Kaiserliche Schatzkammer

    Kaiserliche Schatzkammer

    0.44 MILES

    The Hofburg's Kaiserliche Schatzkammer contains secular and ecclesiastical treasures (including devotional images and altars, particularly from the…

  • Beautiful view of famous Schloss Belvedere, built by Johann Lukas von Hildebrandt as a summer residence for Prince Eugene of Savoy, in Vienna, Austria; Shutterstock ID 249139849; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; Project no. or GL code: 56530; Network activity no. or Cost Centre: Online-Design; Product or Project: 65050/7529/Josh Vogel/LP.com Destination Galleries

    Schloss Belvedere

    0.61 MILES

    A masterpiece of total art, Schloss Belvedere is one of the world’s finest baroque palaces. Designed by Johann Lukas von Hildebrandt (1668–1745), it was…

  • Austria, Vienna, view to lighted Hofburg Palace at twilight

    Hofburg

    0.49 MILES

    Nothing symbolises Austria's resplendent cultural heritage more than its Hofburg, home base of the Habsburgs from 1273 to 1918. The oldest section is the…

  • Schloss Schönbrunn

    Schloss Schönbrunn

    2.78 MILES

    The Habsburgs' opulent summer palace is now a Unesco World Heritage site. Of its 1441 rooms, 40 are open to the public; the Imperial Tour takes you into…

  • 500px Photo ID: 124014183 - The outside of the Kunsthistorisches Museum in Vienna at Sunset

    Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna

    0.39 MILES

    A highlight of any trip to Vienna is a visit to the Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna, brimming with works by Europe’s finest painters, sculptors and…

1. Secession

0.09 MILES

In 1897, 19 progressive artists swam away from the mainstream Künstlerhaus artistic establishment to form the Wiener Secession (Vienna Secession). Among…

2. Stadtbahn Pavillons

0.13 MILES

Peeking above the Resselpark at Karlsplatz are two of Otto Wagner’s finest designs, the Stadtbahn Pavillons. Built in 1898 at a time when Wagner was…

3. Akademie der Bildenden Künste

0.14 MILES

Founded in 1692, the Akademie der Bildenden Künste is an often-underrated art space. Its gallery concentrates on Flemish, Dutch and German painters,…

4. Naschmarkt

0.16 MILES

Vienna’s famous market and eating strip began life as a farmers market in the 18th century, when the fruit market on Freyung was moved here. Interestingly…

5. Staatsoper

0.18 MILES

Vienna's foremost opera and ballet venue, the neo-Renaissance Staatsoper, is one of the finest concert halls in the world. Even if you can't get tickets…

6. Karlskirche

0.22 MILES

Built between 1716 and 1739, after a vow by Karl VI at the end of the 1713 plague, Vienna's finest baroque church rises at the southeast corner of…

8. Wien Museum

0.26 MILES

The Wien Museum covers Vienna's history from Neolithic times to the 20th century, putting the city and its personalities in a meaningful context. It's…