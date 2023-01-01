A highlight of any trip to Vienna is a visit to the Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna, brimming with works by Europe’s finest painters, sculptors and artisans. Set within a neoclassical building that rivals the art it contains, the museum's collections span Classical Rome to Egypt and the Renaissance. With limited time, be sure to dedicate at least an hour or two to the old masters in the Gemäldegalerie (Picture Gallery).

The huge range of art amassed by the Habsburgs is simply extraordinary. Keep an eye out for Picture Gallery highlights such as Pieter Bruegel the Elder's Tower of Babel (1563), Raphael's Madonna of the Meadow (1506) and Giuseppe Arcimboldo's Summer (1563).