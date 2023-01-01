At the MuseumsQuartier's hands-on children's museum, kids can give their creativity free rein in the 'Atelier'. Every six months ‘Exhibition’ stages a new display. The mirrored tunnels, grottos and ship deck for adventure play that stimulates coordination make 'Ocean' ideal for tots; the animated film studio appeals to eight to 14 year olds. Activities last one to one-and-a-half hours. Opening hours vary substantially throughout the year; check the online program and reserve at the ticket office or online.