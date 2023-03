Photography, video, film, installations and new media are the focus of programs that run for three to six months at this collection of exhibition halls in the MuseumsQuartier. An open-plan layout, soaring ceilings and functionality make it a prized showcase for local and international contemporary art. Weekend visits include one-hour guided tours in English and German. The Sunday tours (Halle 1 at 3pm, Halle 2 at 4pm) focus on a theme.