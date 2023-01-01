Completed in 1881, the Justizpalast is home to the supreme court. It’s an impressive neo-Renaissance building that – as long as you’re not being dragged in wearing handcuffs – is also interesting inside. The 23m-high central hall is a majestic ensemble of staircase, arcades, glass roofing and an oversized statue of Justitia poised with her sword and law book. To enter, you pass through airport-style security; bring photo ID.

The cafe on the top floor is open to the general public and has great views across the Hofburg.