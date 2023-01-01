Schubert Sterbewohnung

Here, in his brother’s apartment, Franz Schubert spent his dying days (40 to be precise) in 1828. While dying of either typhoid fever or syphilis (his exact cause of death is unknown), he continued to compose, scribbling a string of piano sonatas and his last work, 'Der Hirt auf dem Felsen' (The Shepherd on the Rock). Schubert’s Death Apartment is fairly bereft of personal effects but does document these final days with some interesting knick-knacks and sounds.