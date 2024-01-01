Just north of the Steyr River, this twin-towered baroque church is embellished with a fresco of St Michael and the fallen angels.
Michaelerkirche
Upper Austria
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
11.48 MILES
Rising like a vision above St Florian, this abbey dates at least to 819 and has been occupied by the Canons Regular, living under Augustinian rule, since…
19.45 MILES
The technology, science and digital media of the future are in the spotlight at Linz' biggest crowd-puller. In the labs you can interact with robots,…
19.32 MILES
Overlooking the Danube, the rectangular glass-and-steel Lentos is strikingly illuminated by night. The gallery guards one of Austria's finest modern-art…
18.82 MILES
Also known as the Neuer Dom, this neo-Gothic giant of a cathedral lifts your gaze to its riot of pinnacles, flying buttresses and filigree-traceried…
13.61 MILES
Kremsmünster’s enormous Benedictine abbey dates from 777, but was given a baroque facelift in the 18th century. Elaborate stucco and frescoes shape the…
15.17 MILES
Mauthausen's status as a quarrying centre prompted the Nazis to site KZ Mauthausen concentration camp here. Prisoners were forced into slave labour in the…
19.24 MILES
Street art comes into its own on the graffiti-blasted industrial facades in Linz' harbourside Hafenviertel. You'll find eye-catching, larger-than-life…
28.16 MILES
In the pindrop-quiet village of Kefermarkt, this pilgrimage church’s main claim to fame is its breathtaking Gothic Flügelaltar (winged altar). A…
Nearby Upper Austria attractions
0.21 MILES
Footpaths through this quiet park lead to baroque Schloss Lamberg, sitting pretty between the confluence of the Enns and Steyr Rivers. A steep passageway…
0.23 MILES
Housed in a converted factory by the river, this excellent museum delves into Steyr’s industrial past with exhibits on working-class history, forced…
0.25 MILES
Look out for this fine house on the square, where Schubert was inspired to compose the Trout Quintet.
0.32 MILES
This Gothic gabled house and former pub takes its name from the figurine of a golden lion, which punters, presumably after one too many, nicknamed Bummerl…
0.46 MILES
The spire of this Gothic church is one of Steyr’s most visible landmarks. The church shares features with Stephansdom in Vienna and the same architect,…
9.8 MILES
Opposite the Mediterrana Therme, this 34-hectare park features exotic and native woodlands, aromatic gardens, blooming flower beds and regularly changing…
11.49 MILES
Opposite the abbey, this is a child's dream of a museum and an ode to St Florian, patron saint of firefighters. The collection comprises historic fire…