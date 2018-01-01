Private One-Way Guided Sightseeing Trip from Hallstatt to Prague via Cesky Krumlov

Our driver will pick up you at 9:00 AM - recommended (or anytime you wish) at your Hotel in Hallstatt and will travel through lovely Austrian and Czech countryside to one of the most beautiful and picturesque towns in the Czech republic - the town of Český Krumlov.The time you will have here in Český Krumlov at your disposal will be 4 hours. Depending on chosen option you will either have 2 hours of a guided city tour with a local certified guide + 2 hours of free time or the whole 4 hours of free time for yourselves. This time is sufficient to get to know the main sights of the town. You can enjoy the views of the romantic meanders of the Vltava river, join one of the tours of the castle, visit some of the famous town museums (museum of torture), have a snack or lunch in one of the many restaurants or skimpy stroll through the town and admire the unique architecture and urban development. When you have finished our driver will pick you up at the same place where your were dropped off in the morning and we will continue to Prague. You will be at your hotel in Salzburg around 7 PM.One way journey from Hallsattt to Cesky Krumlov takes approx. 3 hours.One way journey from Cesky Krumlov to Prague takes approx. 2,5 - 3 hours.