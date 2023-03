A short climb up the Nonnbergstiege staircase from Kaigasse or along Festungsgasse brings you to this Benedictine convent, founded 1300 years ago and made famous as the nunnery in The Sound of Music. You can visit the beautiful rib-vaulted church, but the rest of the convent is off limits. Take €0.50 to switch on the light that illuminates the beautiful Romanesque frescos.

If you're an early riser, time your visit to hear the nuns singing Gregorian chorales at 6.45am daily.