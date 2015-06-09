Welcome to Broome & The Kimberley
Aboriginal culture runs deep across the region, from the Dampier Peninsula, where neat communities welcome travellers to Country, to distant Mitchell Plateau, where ancient Wandjina and Gwion Gwion stand vigil over sacred waterholes.
Swashbuckling Broome (home to iconic Cable Beach, camel-tinged sunsets and amber-hued watering holes) and practical Kununurra (with its irrigation miracle) bookend the region. Both are great places to unwind, find a job and meet other travellers.
Broome City Sightseeing Tour with Optional Camel Ride
See why Broome is one of Western Australia's most popular destinations on a half-day tour of this historic pearling town.Your first stop on your half-day Broome sightseeing tour is the town's colorful Chinatown, to hear stories from the precinct's trading past. Admire beautiful jewelry for sale in one of Broome's famous pearl shops, and be entertained by a historical audio show at the world’s oldest open-air cinema, Sun Pictures.Explore the old quarter of Broome, with its historic architecture and the lovely homes that were once home to pearlers. The tour also takes you to Town Beach, where the magical 'Staircase to the Moon' effect takes place on certain nights and a special food and craft market is held. Hear tales from WWII, when Broome experienced the threat of invasion during the One Day War.Cool off with ale or ginger beer at Matso's Broome Brewery, then pay a visit to the Japanese Cemetery and the historic port where Japanese pearl divers first arrived in Broome. Feel the sand between your toes during a walk on Riddell Beach, visit Broome's racecourse and visit Gantheaume Point, where you can see dinosaur footprints from millions of years ago. Don’t miss the chance to take a dip in Anastasia’s Pool, a perfectly formed circle cut into the rocks by Mother Nature at Gantheaume Point.You have the option to complete your one-day tour of Broome with a sunset visit to famous Cable Beach, renowned for its spectacular ocean sunsets. Take a stroll along the beach, and enjoy some snacks while watching the sky turn orange and pink at sunset.Or choose the option to complete your day with a sunset camel ride along Cable Beach. One of Broome's most iconic activities, it's an experience you won't forget!
Windjana Gorge and Tunnel Creek 4WD Tour from Broome
Your tour begins with an early morning departure from Broome as you travel east into the Kimberley gorges by 4WD. Listen to your guide's expert commentary on the history and geography of the countryside you're traveling through, and stop for morning tea at the Willare Roadhouse beside the Fitzroy River. Visit the historic Boab Prison Tree, measuring more than 50 feet (15 meters) and believed to be more than 1,500 years old.Your tour continues along the Gibb River Road, traveling towards the ancient Napier Range and Windjana Gorge. Experience the tranquil beauty of this remote oasis, where the limestone walls rise more than 300 feet (90 meters). Keep an eye out for freshwater crocodiles and birds hiding in the Lennard River that runs through Windjana Gorge, and look for fossils of shells and sea creatures on the soaring rock walls.After enjoying a picnic lunch at Windjana Gorge, spend the afternoon exploring Tunnel Creek on a guided walking tour. Discover secret caves in the network of underground tunnels that run for half a mile beneath the Napier Range, and take a refreshing swim in a picturesque waterhole. Hear legends from the past, including the tale of Jandamarra, a local Aborigine who led an insurrection against the settlers and hid out in the gorge in the 1890s.The last stop on your tour is a sunset visit to the ruins of Lillimooloora Station, revealing the history of white settlement in this area more than a century ago.Your return trip by 4WD includes an optional dinner (own expense), arriving back in Broome at around 10:30pm.
Cape Leveque 4WD Tour from Broome with Optional Return Flight
Your full-day visit to Cape Leveque begins with an early morning departure from Broome by 4WD. Listen to your guide's fascinating commentary as you travel through the Dampier Peninsula, a remote Aboriginal-owned coastal area of red desert crossed only by dirt tracks.Stop for morning tea at the Beagle Bay Aboriginal Community, and admire the shimmering pearl-shell altar of the community's Beagle Bay church. Then travel north to the remote One Arm Point Community, the perfect place to view the spectacular Buccaneer Archipelago and witness the huge tidal flows of the KimberleyOn nearby Cape Leveque (locally known as Kooljaman) enjoy a picnic lunch and time to relax on the pristine beaches and spectacular coastline the cape is renowned for. Go for a swim, try some snorkeling, take a walk along the sands or just soak up the sun's warm rays on the beach.Returning by 4WD, arrive back in Broome at around 6:30pm. Or choose to catch a direct flight back to Broome at around 4pm.
Bungle Bungle Scenic Flight and Southern Gorges Walk with Optional Helicopter Ride
You will be collected from your accommodation in our courtesy mini bus where one of our pilots will chat to you about your tour.Your check in will take place in the exclusive air conditioned Aviair terminal. Here you are able to help yourself to cold bottled water and lollies. Your pilot will then come out and brief you about your tour and what to expect.Your flight will take place in a 14 seater, air conditioned Cessna Grand Caravan. You will be enthralled at the full expanse of Lake Argyle, the Ord Top Dam wall, Lake Kununurra and the Ord Irrigation Area with a spectacular scenic flight View the Carr Boyd and Osmand Ranges, the Ord River and Bow River from the air. You will then experience spectacular aerial views of the Bungle Bungle in the Purnululu National Park. Throughout your flight you will enjoy a personalised commentary from your pilot through our PA system.The plane will land at a remote unsealed airstrip in the Purnululu National Park.You will be collected form the air strip by your tour guide who will start your ground tour of the Purnululu National Park. Enjoy a moderate 3km walk which takes in Piccaninny Creek, the beehive shaped sandstone domes and the jaw dropping Cathedral Gorge. You are provided with a small backpack to carry your tasty picnic lunch to enjoy in the shade of Cathedral Gorge. Throughout your walk your guide will point out local wildlife and flora and fauna. Your guide will take you back to the air strip where if you have chosen to add a 30 minute helicopter ride you will embark on this exhilarating flight. The helicopter may have it's doors removed for enhanced visibility. Please bring a light jacket for this flight.This full day tour concludes with a flight over the Argyle Diamond mine where rare pink diamonds are mined and then land back in Kununurra.You will be taken back to your accommodation by a pilot.
Afternoon Broome Town Tour Including Cable Beach
Beginning in Chinatown with fascinating stories of this multi-cultural precinct, visit Sun Pictures, the world’s oldest operating picture gardens, before heading through Old Broome past old Pearling Masters’ homes. At Town Beach, learn of Broome’s One Day War then stop at Matso’s Brewery. Enjoy a beer tasting hosted by one of Matso’s knowledgeable staff, including their famous ginger beer. Visit the Japanese Cemetery and Broome Port before arriving at Gantheaume Point, known for dinosaur footprints and Anastasias Pool; then it’s on to Cable Beach. We then head down to Riddell beach, time for a quick dip or just wander along the beautiful sands and enjoy the scenery. As the sun sets over the water, enjoy some light refreshments and nibbles and watch as the sun sinks slowly below the horizon. A perfect ending to a beautiful afternoon. A drop off to your hotel is included.
Willie Creek Pearl Farm Tour from Broome
Located just 38-kilometres north of Broome, Willie Creek Pearl Farm is perfectly situated on the scenic and protected tidal estuary of Willie Creek. With ever changing scenery and an array of things to do, Willie Creek offers a fantastic day out. These award-winning tour shows visitors first-hand how pearls are produced at the Willie Creek commercial sea-lease. Guides accompany visitors all the way and show the process of culturing pearls from ‘seeding’ through to harvesting. A demonstration using a live pearl oyster is given to reveal the technical and complex operation involved in starting the pearl process. Visitors are also taken on board the vessel Mutiari Putri to view farming operations on the water. Morning or afternoon tea refreshments are provided on every tour.