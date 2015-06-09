Bungle Bungle Scenic Flight and Southern Gorges Walk with Optional Helicopter Ride

You will be collected from your accommodation in our courtesy mini bus where one of our pilots will chat to you about your tour.Your check in will take place in the exclusive air conditioned Aviair terminal. Here you are able to help yourself to cold bottled water and lollies. Your pilot will then come out and brief you about your tour and what to expect.Your flight will take place in a 14 seater, air conditioned Cessna Grand Caravan. You will be enthralled at the full expanse of Lake Argyle, the Ord Top Dam wall, Lake Kununurra and the Ord Irrigation Area with a spectacular scenic flight View the Carr Boyd and Osmand Ranges, the Ord River and Bow River from the air. You will then experience spectacular aerial views of the Bungle Bungle in the Purnululu National Park. Throughout your flight you will enjoy a personalised commentary from your pilot through our PA system.The plane will land at a remote unsealed airstrip in the Purnululu National Park.You will be collected form the air strip by your tour guide who will start your ground tour of the Purnululu National Park. Enjoy a moderate 3km walk which takes in Piccaninny Creek, the beehive shaped sandstone domes and the jaw dropping Cathedral Gorge. You are provided with a small backpack to carry your tasty picnic lunch to enjoy in the shade of Cathedral Gorge. Throughout your walk your guide will point out local wildlife and flora and fauna. Your guide will take you back to the air strip where if you have chosen to add a 30 minute helicopter ride you will embark on this exhilarating flight. The helicopter may have it's doors removed for enhanced visibility. Please bring a light jacket for this flight.This full day tour concludes with a flight over the Argyle Diamond mine where rare pink diamonds are mined and then land back in Kununurra.You will be taken back to your accommodation by a pilot.