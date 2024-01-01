Renowned Italian sculptor Pietro Porcelli (1872–1943) is responsible for many works around WA. This piece by fellow sculptor Greg James depicts him making a bust.
Pietro Porcelli Statue
Fremantle
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
8.25 MILES
The 400-hectare, bush-filled expanse of Kings Park, smack in the city centre and enjoying epic views, is Perth's pride and joy. The Botanic Garden…
0.34 MILES
With its forbidding 5m-high walls, the old convict-era prison dominates Fremantle. Various daytime tours explore the jail's maximum-security past, give…
0.36 MILES
Located within an 1852 commissariat store, the Shipwrecks Museum is considered the finest display of maritime archaeology in the southern hemisphere. The…
Western Australian Museum – Maritime
0.53 MILES
Significant West Australian boats are suspended from the rafters of this sail-shaped museum building. There's the yacht that won the America's Cup race in…
Art Gallery of Western Australia
9.74 MILES
Founded in 1895, this excellent gallery houses the state's preeminent art collection as well as regular international exhibitions that, increasingly, have…
22.7 MILES
This hidden valley in Pickering Brook has sustained apple orchards since 1939. Take a one-hour tour through the trees on a tractor-pulled carriage, a 45…
13.23 MILES
The Basin is Rotto's top family swim spot – a sheltered, natural sandy-floored pool, fringed by reefs to keep the waves at bay. It's a short cycle from…
15.76 MILES
Dividing WA's vast coastline into five distinct zones (Far North, Coral Coast, Shipwreck Coast, Perth and Great Southern), AQWA features a 98m underwater…
Nearby Fremantle attractions
0.01 MILES
Built in 1882.
0.03 MILES
Opened on Queen Victoria's jubilee in 1887.
0.04 MILES
Statue of former member for Fremantle and WWII Labor prime minister of Australia, John Curtin.
0.17 MILES
Originally opened in 1897, these colourful markets were reopened in 1975 and today draw slow-moving crowds combing over souvenirs. A few younger designers…
0.17 MILES
Independent WA artists display often-challenging work in this repurposed heritage warehouse. Occasional events, including pop-up opera, fashion shows and…
0.2 MILES
Built from Donnybrook sandstone in 1907; no one can say why the swans are white (rather than black), given that only black swans exist in WA.
0.26 MILES
Attractive colonnaded hotel, built in 1896.
8. Chamber of Commerce Building
0.29 MILES
Continuing its original use since 1873.