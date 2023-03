The most popular of Fremantle's public sculptures is Greg James's statue of Bon Scott (1946–80), strutting on a Marshall amplifier in Fishing Boat Harbour. The AC/DC singer moved to Fremantle with his family in 1956 and his ashes are interred in Fremantle Cemetery. Enter the cemetery near the corner of High and Carrington Sts. Bon's plaque is on the left around 15m along the path.