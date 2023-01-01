This 15m sluice of water is within Serpentine National Park, feathering down the face of a smooth granite escarpment. Falls Rd is off the South Western Hwy; if you don't want to pay the entry fee, you can walk in for free – it's around 1km from the gates to the falls.

Signs warn of the dangers of swimming in the cool pools below the falls, but don't expressly forbid it – and on a hot afternoon the temptation is significant! If you succumb, don't swim alone, don't dive in and don't climb the falls or jump off – several people have expired doing so over the years.