Old Post Office

Jarrahdale's old white weatherboard post office was built in 1896, and now houses a small local history museum with some amazing old images (jumbo jarrah!). Guided walks run by heritage-society volunteers hoof it around the town from here – call for bookings (0406 980 677; $5 to $20).

