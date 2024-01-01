Jarrahdale's old white weatherboard post office was built in 1896, and now houses a small local history museum with some amazing old images (jumbo jarrah!). Guided walks run by heritage-society volunteers hoof it around the town from here – call for bookings (0406 980 677; $5 to $20).
Old Post Office
West Coast Australia
This hidden valley in Pickering Brook has sustained apple orchards since 1939. Take a one-hour tour through the trees on a tractor-pulled carriage, a 45…
