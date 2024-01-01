St John's Church (1861–63), built from mud bricks, sits beside a heritage rose garden and a hushed, shady cemetery. Fremantle convicts worked on the internal timberwork; most of the stained-glass windows date from the 1970s. The church bell hangs silently: services are held elsewhere these days.
12.73 MILES
Wine, cider, apples, trees…the name almost hangs together, conceptually. Regardless, this cavernous steel space (a former apple shed) is a cheery spot for…
20.92 MILES
Just a tick over 50km south of Mandurah, this 12,000-hectare park protects 10 lakes and their surrounding woodlands and dunes. It's an internationally…
Shoalwater Islands Marine Park
24.67 MILES
Just a few minutes' paddle, swim or boat ride away from the shore 5km south of Rockingham is strictly protected Penguin Island, home to penguins, silver…
19.5 MILES
This 15m sluice of water is within Serpentine National Park, feathering down the face of a smooth granite escarpment. Falls Rd is off the South Western…
11.98 MILES
Tucked into the jarrah forest on the edge of town, this interesting rammed-earth building takes the shape of three interlinked gum leaves. Inside are…
21.63 MILES
Millbrook's lush vine rows and ponds come a a total surprise, nooked into the dry jarrah-clad hillsides the middle of somewhere close to nowhere…
11.15 MILES
Mandurah's community-run museum is an engaging little repository of all things aged and olden – it's one of WA's better regional collections. Unless you…
11.71 MILES
Just across from the human-made Ocean Marina, Town Beach delivers some natural respite, with a gentle swell surging in and out and locals basking on the…
Nearby West Coast Australia attractions
0.07 MILES
The lovely russet-red Edenvale Homestead, built in 1888, now sustains a a tearoom in the main house (snacks $3 to $13), plus art-and-craft galleries and a…
0.07 MILES
Across the street from the main Edenvale Homestead, Pinjarra's original red-brick schoolhouse (1860) is now a quilting workshop. It operated as a school…
11.15 MILES
11.47 MILES
Tiny by modern Mandurah standards (check out the McMansions around this part of town), this whitewashed stone, shingle-roofed cottage was one of the first…
11.63 MILES
If you're not keen on the surf or have little kids in tow, there's a designated, boat-free swimming beach near the footbridge across from Ocean Marina…
11.71 MILES
11.98 MILES
12.3 MILES
West of the mouth of the estuary is family-friendly Doddi's Beach, facing the ocean. It's far enough from the main town to sidestep the glitz and cultural…