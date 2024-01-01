St John's Church

St John's Church (1861–63), built from mud bricks, sits beside a heritage rose garden and a hushed, shady cemetery. Fremantle convicts worked on the internal timberwork; most of the stained-glass windows date from the 1970s. The church bell hangs silently: services are held elsewhere these days.

