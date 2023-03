The vast Lane Poole Reserve, on the jarrah-lined banks of the Murray River, is an ace place to stop for a barbecue, a picnic, bushwalk or (in summer, when the waters are calmer) a swim. The best swim spots are Island Pool and near the Baden-Powell water spout. To get here, head south of Dwellingup on 2WD-friendly Nanga Rd for 10km. You can camp in eight riverside spots (adult/child $8/3). Trees Adventure climbing park is here too.