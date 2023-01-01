Just a tick over 50km south of Mandurah, this 12,000-hectare park protects 10 lakes and their surrounding woodlands and dunes. It's an internationally significant wetland for seasonally migrating waterbirds, with over 130 species passing through here annually.

Don't miss the quirky globular thrombolites at Lake Clifton, rocklike structures that are descendants of the planet's earliest living organisms (the only life form known to have existed over 650 million years ago). The best time to check them out is during March and April. There's a viewing platform on Mt John Rd off Old Coast Rd; you might spot a long-neck tortoise just off the boardwalk. A 5km walking track starts from here and loops around the lake.

The Lake Pollard Walk (6km) begins about 8km down Preston Beach North Rd (not Preston Beach Rd, as marked on some maps). Just to the right of the trailhead is Martins Tank Campground. The trail takes in tuart, jarrah and bull banksia on its way to the lake, which is full of black swans during October and March.

The Heathlands Walk (4.5km) to Lake Preston starts at the information bay on Preston Beach Rd (before the turnoff to Preston Beach North Rd) and weaves through tuart woodland. Further along Preston Beach Rd is Preston Beach.