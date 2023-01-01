The lovely russet-red Edenvale Homestead, built in 1888, now sustains a a tearoom in the main house (snacks $3 to $13), plus art-and-craft galleries and a machinery display in the outbuildings. The 18-room, two-cellar homestead was built by pastoralist and lower-house parliamentarian Edward McLarty for his family (seven kids); his son Ross followed in his career footsteps and was WA premier from 1947 to 1953. Pick up the Pinjarra Heritage Trail brochure and tour the homestead's historic hotspots.
Edenvale Homestead
Share