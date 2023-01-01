The lovely russet-red Edenvale Homestead, built in 1888, now sustains a a tearoom in the main house (snacks $3 to $13), plus art-and-craft galleries and a machinery display in the outbuildings. The 18-room, two-cellar homestead was built by pastoralist and lower-house parliamentarian Edward McLarty for his family (seven kids); his son Ross followed in his career footsteps and was WA premier from 1947 to 1953. Pick up the Pinjarra Heritage Trail brochure and tour the homestead's historic hotspots.