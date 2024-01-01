Patrick Taylor Cottage

Albany

Believed to be the oldest colonial dwelling in WA, this 1832 wattle-and-daub cottage is packed with antiques, freaky mannequins and displays on its former residents.

    National Anzac Centre

    1.73 MILES

    Opened for Albany's Anzac centenary commemorations in late 2014, this superb museum remembers the men and women who left by convoy from Albany to fight in…

  • Museum of the Great Southern

    Museum of the Great Southern

    0.14 MILES

    Encompassing the Eclipse building, the Residency Museum and Brig Amity, this regional museum is a terrific introduction to Albany's history. The Eclipse…

  • C467CM Montgomery's Hill Winery. Albany, Western Australia, Australia

    Montgomery's Hill

    10.03 MILES

    Run by the third generation of the Montgomery family, this vineyard particularly excels when it comes to cabernet sauvignon and shiraz. The unwooded…

  • Torndirrup National Park

    Torndirrup National Park

    6.95 MILES

    Covering much of the peninsula enclosing the southern reaches of Princess Royal Harbour and King George Sound, this national park features windswept,…

  • Poacher's Ridge

    Poacher's Ridge

    28 MILES

    Five-star Poacher's Ridge was twice named one of Australia's best wineries by Gourmet Traveller Wine. Apart from its multiple award-winning 2007 merlot,…

  • Zarephath Wines

    Zarephath Wines

    24.31 MILES

    A short drive east of Porongurup National Park, this small, family-run winery serves trophy-winning riesling and pinot noir, as well as excellent syrah,…

  • Oranje Tractor

    Oranje Tractor

    5.09 MILES

    Small organic winery focusing on riesling and sauvignon blanc as well as sparkling takes on both and decent pinot noir, shiraz and rose. Informal tours…

  • Albany Heritage Park

    Albany Heritage Park

    1.03 MILES

    Inaugurated in 2014, the Albany Heritage Park incorporates the National Anzac Centre, Princess Royal Fortress, Padre White Lookout, Desert Mounted Corps…

1. Courthouse

0.07 MILES

This granite and red-brick building (1898) is part of Albany's historical precinct.

2. Old Gaol

0.13 MILES

The 1851 Old Gaol was originally a hiring depot for ticket-of-leave convicts, and a civil gaol from 1872. Experience the 'black hole' isolation cell,…

3. Museum of the Great Southern

0.14 MILES

Encompassing the Eclipse building, the Residency Museum and Brig Amity, this regional museum is a terrific introduction to Albany's history. The Eclipse…

4. Albany Residency Museum

0.15 MILES

Part of the Museum of the Great Southern, and built in the 1850s as the home of the resident magistrate, the museum has displays telling seafaring stories…

6. Brig Amity

0.18 MILES

This full-scale replica of the brig that carried Albany's first British settlers from Sydney in 1826 was completed for the city's 150th anniversary. You…

8. Desert Mounted Corps Memorial

0.8 MILES

Memorial to WWI soldiers who fought at the Nek in the Gallipoli campaign of 1915. The memorial was originally erected in Port Said, Egypt. However, it was…