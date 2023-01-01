Museum of the Great Southern

Encompassing the Eclipse building, the Residency Museum and Brig Amity, this regional museum is a terrific introduction to Albany's history. The Eclipse building has a children's discovery section, a lighthouse exhibition and excellent visiting displays. The restored 1850s home of the resident magistrate illuminates Minang Noongar history, local natural history and seafaring stories, while Brig Amity is a life-sized replica of the ship that brought the original European settlers to this region.